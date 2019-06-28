Look inside the glam £6,000 per month Ramside Park house on a golf course

Emerald House, situated on the golf course at Ramside Park, Durham offers two 18 hole golf courses but it will set you back almost £6,000 per month to rent.

By Faye Dixon
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 17:00
It offers luxurious accommodation over three levels including seven double bedrooms, extensive landscaped gardens and a triple garage.

Ramside Park is renowned for some of the very finest new homes in our region. Emerald House is one of them offering over 8,700SqFt of luxurious accommodation. It was built in 2018 to a High Level of Specification. Take a look inside. 

This includes automated Smart-home technology, carved oak doors, under-floor heating, porcelain tiling to floor throughout, Bose surround sound recessed speakers to ceilings in principle rooms, automated blinds and mood lighting.
It comprises of four zones: Drawing Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, and Living Area. The whole area has tiled flooring and it is wired for sound to central rooms.
It is suitable for dual family living and ideal for people looking for additional accommodation for extended family.
It offers natural light through large glazed windows, a wall mounted TV above and a log burning stove.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

With a glazed door to garden, it could be a further living space or another bedroom. Tiling continues to floor with spot lighting and a speaker system.
It has a range of wall and base units with extensive storage, a central island, integrated appliances and a Franke sink unit with a Grohe spray-shower-head tap.
Many areas in the property offers a diverse space for use as a music or reading area with the repeated tiling.
The master bedroom showcases stunning full height glazed windows with tiled floors and an open plan bathing area with a free-standing spa bath.
Alongside the golf course, the property is surrounded by landscaped gardens: the front garden laid to lawn and a rear garden of split level. There is a patio of natural stone, lawn, and astro turf. Established trees offer good privacy.