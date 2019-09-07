Could you live in a house like this?

Look inside this majestic Hartlepool home with its own pool and sauna, six bedrooms and huge gardens

Imagine living in a house with its own swimming pool, spa bath and sauna.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 16:45

Life would be so much more relaxing if you knew that luxury was waiting for you at the end of the working day. And this six-bedroom home on Elwick Road, Hartlepool, has that to offer and so much more. It’s on the market through Fine & Country Durham and Tees Valley, with a guide price of £925,000. Click through our picture special to take a look inside …

1. And relax

Imagine kicking back in the pool at the end of the day.

Photo: Fine and Country Durham and Tees Valley/Rightmove

2. So clean

An immaculate home for you and your family.

Photo: Fine and Country Durham and Tees Valley/Rightmove

3. Cooking up a storm

The property, named The Roost, is set over three floors.

Photo: Fine and Country Durham and Tees Valley/Rightmove

4. Slumber

A peaceful night of sleep in one of the property's six bedrooms.

Photo: Fine and Country Durham and Tees Valley/Rightmove

