Look inside this majestic Hartlepool home with its own pool and sauna, six bedrooms and huge gardens
Imagine living in a house with its own swimming pool, spa bath and sauna.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 16:45
Life would be so much more relaxing if you knew that luxury was waiting for you at the end of the working day. And this six-bedroom home on Elwick Road, Hartlepool, has that to offer and so much more. It’s on the market through Fine & Country Durham and Tees Valley, with a guide price of £925,000. Click through our picture special to take a look inside …