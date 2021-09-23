Mayor welcomes new kitchen business to Hartlepool

Hartlepool Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes and Consort Cllr Dennis Loynes with staff at the new store

As a member of the Travis Perkins group, the new Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery branch, which is located in the the existing Travis Perkins premises, in Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, offers customers access to more than 25,000 building materials and products, including tools and plant hire, all under one roof.

It has also created a number of new jobs and was opened by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, and her consort and husband, Cllr Dennis Loynes.

In addition, the branch will be offering a free professional kitchen design service, helping local tradespeople and homeowners alike to create a kitchen to suit any home and budget.

From left staff members John Rook, Craig Gardner, Tom Morrison, Abby Butler, Bev Hildreth and Mark Atkinson with Mayor Brenda Loynes, and Consort Dennis Loynes.

Cllr Loynes said: “It was a pleasure to officially open the new Benchmarx store. Everyone knows it’s been a tough few years for businesses, particularly for physical stores that have been unable to open during the lockdowns.

"We’re delighted to welcome Benchmarx to Hartlepool and the new jobs it has created in the region.”

Craig Gardner, branch manager at Benchmarx Hartlepool, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Benchmarx to Hartlepool and we are very grateful to Cllr Loynes for coming along to open our latest store.

“With demand for home renovations and construction at an all-time high at the moment, the opening of this new branch couldn’t come at a better time.”

"The store has been designed to provide a one-stop shop for all kitchen and joinery needs, so we’re excited to make the kitchen dreams of the people of Hartlepool come true and welcome our first customers.”

Customer Dave Cole said: "Having worked in the building industry for more than 30 years, I’ve always relied on Travis Perkins and its products for my jobs.

"Benchmarx kitchens have always been great to fit, so I’m looking forward to working with the team here and getting everything I need for a job, all in one place.”

Customers can choose to shop online, in branch or by using the new Travis Perkins app.