Move to Teesside with £15,000 Support Before Christmas

Bellway’s Hartwell Park development in Hartlepool, where buyers can take advantage of incentives worth up to £15,000 on selected homes

Homebuyers in Teesside can make their move before the end of the year thanks to a helping hand from Bellway.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder has launched its Countdown to Christmas campaign whereby it is offering incentives worth up to £15,000 on selected new homes at Hartwell Park in Hartlepool and Regency Manor in Wynyard.

The aim is to help people to make their move to an energy-efficient new home before Christmas. The offer will be available on selected plots across the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands until the end of October and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie Edge, Head of Sales for Bellway Durham, said: “We’re approaching the time of year when thoughts turn to Christmas and for many people, this is the ideal time to move into a brand-new home. This means they can celebrate the festive season in fresh surroundings, hosting in a new home, while saving money on their energy bills during the winter months.

Natalie Goodall and Will Coan moved into their new Bellway home with help from a similar incentive

“Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers in Teesside to make their move. The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers. For anyone looking to move before the end of the year, purchasing a new home is the most straightforward way to do so. There are no lengthy chains, so you could move in as little as six weeks.”

Bellway’s sales teams will advise customers on which specific plots will be ready to occupy before Christmas. For others, incentives may be offered to people who reserve before Christmas and move in as soon as their new home is ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Goodall and Will Coan took advantage of a similar offer to move into their Bellway home.

Natalie said: “If it hadn’t been for this helping hand, I don’t think we could have bought the house.

“We used some of the incentive to have flooring and carpet put down, to upgrade all the appliances, have spotlights installed in the living area and to have fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms. With all the money this has saved us, we have been able to buy all new furniture for the whole house.

“We even had enough money to put some away to help pay the mortgage for the first few months. It really took the pressure off us in the initial stages of owning our own place and having to pay for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Countdown to Christmas campaign is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Find out more about the Countdown to Christmas incentives available at Bellway developments here https://www.bellway.co.uk/christmas-countdown.