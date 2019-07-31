Mowbray Road CLOSED for two weeks for roadworks
A full road reconstruction is set to be carried out on Mowbray Road over the coming months.
Work is to begin on Monday, August 5, and the reconstruction will take place in sections along the road.
Each section will be completed in phases and each phase is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.
The first section will be between the junctions of Kesteven Road and Cranwell Road. Both junctions will remain open to traffic and it is expected to take approximately twelve weeks overall to complete with six phases within this section.
Works will begin daily at 7.30am and finish at 4.30pm and while the works are carried out, the full section of road will be closed to normal traffic. Access will be maintained for residents, deliveries and big collections, and diversion routes will be in place with signs to inform other drivers.
Properties that will be affected by the various phases:
Phase 1 – 30 – 38/ 39 – 51
Phase 2 – 40 – 48/ 53 – 61
Phase 3 – 50 – 56/ 63 – 71
Phase 4 – 58 – 66/ 73 – 85
Phase 5 – 26 – 28/ 29 – 37
Phase 6 – 16 – 24/ 19 – 27
Brendan Colarossi, the Council’s Team Leader for Engineering, Design and Management, said: “Residents in the area are advised that, whilst access to resident’s vehicles will be maintained as much as possible, there will be periods of time where there will be no access to driveways.
“If anyone has any specific access/mobility requirements, please don’t hesitate to get in touch via 01429 284285 and we will do our best to support in any way that we can.”
If any of the works fall on a day when scheduled bin collections are due, residents should present bins no later than 7.30am on the day of collection. They are also advised that scheduled works may be delayed in the event of adverse weather conditions.
The council has apologised for any inconvenience. An interactive map showing a number of roadwork schemes that will take place is available.