New Homes in Hartlepool Approved

Hartlepool Borough Councillors have given the green light to 70 new homes on site of two disused reservoirs.

Members of the Council’s planning committee voted to approve an application from housebuilder Persimmon for new homes on land to the east of Hart Lane.

A mix of 4 and 5 bedroom semi and detached properties will be available under Persimmon’s Charles Church brand.

More than £2 million will be spent by Persimmon on ground improvements including filling in and levelling the disused reservoirs.

An image of what the development will look like

New pedestrian and cycle links will be provided on the development, alongside a new play area.

All homes will come equipped with EV charging points and PV panels, offering improved energy efficiency and helping reduce energy bills for homeowners.

The housebuilder will also make contributions toward local Primary and Secondary education totalling over £140,000.

Richard Holland, Land and Planning Director at Persimmon Teesside, said: “We’re pleased that Hartlepool Council has approved these plans for 70 high quality new homes.

“We look forward to starting construction on the site that with its extensive transport links and excellent local amenities, we’re sure will prove extremally popular with local homebuyers.”