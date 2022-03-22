New homes occupied in first phase of East Durham 250-home Bellway development

Developer Bellway says construction work is progressing well at Wellfield Rise on land off Wellfield Road in the village.

Eventually it will comprise 250 homes.

Thirty-three are now complete and occupied as part of the first phase of 90 homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellfield Rise will see 250 new homes built in Wingate.

Hayley Teasdale, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “There’s a lovely new community forming now that people have moved into their homes at Wellfield Rise.

“Some of the residents have moved from Wingate or other local villages. Others have moved from further afield, attracted in part by the convenient access to the A19.

“The combination of high-quality, energy-efficient new homes, the wide range facilities in the village, great road links and the prospect of a huge open green space on the doorstep have proven a winning combination for homebuyers in the area.”

As part of the development Bellway will create a 20-acre public open space and contribute £1.3 million towards infrastructure to support the growing community in Wingate.

It includes money for sport and leisure facilities, improving public rights of way and enhancing cycle paths, and funding three new classrooms for Wingate Primary School.

Wellfield Rise has two, three and four-bedroom homes available. Some can be purchased with the government-backed Help to Buy scheme which offers an equity loan of up to 20% for first-time buyers who have a 5% deposit.

Hayley said: “There are nine different styles of three-bedroom houses that are particularly well suited to young families, and to people who are downsizing after their children have moved out.”

Prices start from £162,995.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.