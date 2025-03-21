This home, in Mansion House, Fleet Avenue, is currently on the market for £250,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.
1. Mansion House
This penthouse suite on Hartlepool's sought-after Marina has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning views. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This spacious entrance hall has modern laminate flooring, stairs to the first floor and a cloakroom. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This generously-sized lounge has links to the kitchen and also has double glazed French doors leading out onto a balcony. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This kitchen is fitted with shaker style units and has a built-in electric oven with matching microwave above. It also has an integrated fridge/freezer, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Photo: Rightmove
