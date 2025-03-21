This penthouse suite on Hartlepool's Marina is set across two floors and has stunning sea views.placeholder image
Penthouse suite on Hartlepool's Marina hits the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
This three-bed Hartlepool penthouse suite is set out across two floors and has stunning views of the sea and Marina.

This home, in Mansion House, Fleet Avenue, is currently on the market for £250,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.

This penthouse suite on Hartlepool's sought-after Marina has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning views.

1. Mansion House

This penthouse suite on Hartlepool's sought-after Marina has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning views. Photo: Rightmove

This spacious entrance hall has modern laminate flooring, stairs to the first floor and a cloakroom.

2. Entrance hall

This spacious entrance hall has modern laminate flooring, stairs to the first floor and a cloakroom. Photo: Rightmove

This generously-sized lounge has links to the kitchen and also has double glazed French doors leading out onto a balcony.

3. Lounge

This generously-sized lounge has links to the kitchen and also has double glazed French doors leading out onto a balcony. Photo: Rightmove

This kitchen is fitted with shaker style units and has a built-in electric oven with matching microwave above. It also has an integrated fridge/freezer, washer/dryer and dishwasher.

4. Kitchen

This kitchen is fitted with shaker style units and has a built-in electric oven with matching microwave above. It also has an integrated fridge/freezer, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Photo: Rightmove

