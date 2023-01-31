Perfect starter home: slick three-bed Seaton Carew home hits the market for half the average UK house price
This home is the definition of clean-cut.
By Jack Marshall
9 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:51am
On the market for £150,000 with Robinsons, this three-bed semi-detached Seaton Carew home is the perfect started home, featuring a large lounge with French doors out into the garden, a fitted kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite, and a private rear garden with patio and lawn. Take a look around...
