Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved for a new eight-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) above three shops in Hartlepool town centre.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform 84 York Road and turn the first and second floors into an eight bedroom HMO.

The application by PWT Property Group stated there would be four rooms on each floor, with all of them having en-suite facilities, while the first floor would have a shared kitchen and dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor would be refurbished and converted into three retail units.

The upper floors of 84 York Road, in Hartlepool, could be transformed into an HMO.

A report from development corporation planning officers has confirmed the application is “acceptable” and has been approved.

It said: “The site is located within the town centre of Hartlepool and will help support the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing new retail space and residential space which will help increase footfall in the area.

“The bedrooms would be adequate in size and, subject to conditions, the proposals would be acceptable in terms of residential amenity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approval came despite concerns being raised by Hartlepool borough councillor Karen Oliver, who represents the Victoria ward where the site is located.

Her worries included HMOs “growing in number in certain areas of the town” which would see “a detrimental impact on the existing character of these areas” if allowed to continue.

A separate application was previously approved last year to provide three retail sites on the ground floor of the property and to convert the upper floors into one residential unit.

That application outlined the site had “sat empty for an extended period of time” after last being used as an amusement arcade.