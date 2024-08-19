Planning permission granted for 125-home development on former steelworks site in Wolsingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 125 new homes on the former Weardale Steelworks site in Wolsingham have been given the go-ahead.

Homebuilder Bellway is to build the homes on the 13.7-acre site off Durham Road in the town after Durham County Council issued planning consent. Bellway purchased the land 9 August.

The company will build a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses as well as some two-bedroom bungalows at the scheme, which will be called The Old Foundry. All the homes will be fitted with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

The homes will be made up of 112 for private sale, and 13 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership. Plans were originally put forward for 120 homes, but these were amended so that a greater number of smaller homes could be included. Outline planning permission was given in 2022 for up to 151 homes on the site.

CGI showing homes to be built by Bellway at The Old Foundry. Planning consent has been granted

Frank Lincoln, Managing Director of Bellway Durham, said: “The issuing of detailed planning permission for this site is an important moment for this area. The steelworks closed down more than 15 years ago and so making good use of this large brownfield site to create much-needed homes for people is very positive.

“We have been working closely with Durham County Council to make sure that our development delivers what this area needs while making the most of the former steelworks site.

“The Old Foundry development will provide energy-efficient, well-designed homes built to a high standard, as well as public open space that will be beneficial to new residents and the existing community. It will be an example of regeneration at its best and we are looking forward to starting work.”

As well as regenerating the site, the project will bring in around £234,000 in funding for local infrastructure, which Bellway has committed to paying as part of its planning agreement. It will spend £224,000 on an open space contribution to provide and maintain play and recreation space in the area. It will also pay £10,000 for highway improvements such as road safety, public transport and pedestrian measures.

The site was used by the steelworks for more than 140 years from 1864 to 2008.

With planning permission now in place, construction work is due to start in September and the first homes are due to be released for sale in January 2025.

Bellway will be hosting a pre-sales event for prospective customers to find out more about the development. This will take place on Sunday 15 September between 11 am – 4 pm at the Derwent Manor Hotel, in Allensford.

To find out more, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham/the-old-foundry.