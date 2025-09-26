Plans approved for new six-bedroomed Hartlepool HMO despite objection
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by Lavender Properties to transform the property at 105 Lancaster Road.
Internal alterations will take place to provide the six rooms, which will all have en-suite bathrooms, while the premises will also feature two shared areas, a communal living room and a kitchen.
A report from council planning officers has now confirmed “a certificate of lawful development” as set out in the application “should be granted” – paving the way for the transformation to take place.
Councillor Matthew Dodds, who represents the Headland and Harbour ward where the property is located, submitted a response which “put on record” his objections to the application.
The property has previously been used as a standard house.
