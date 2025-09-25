Plans for 150 new homes in Stockton submitted by housebuilder
The housebuilder has submitted an application to build the new properties on land east of Buckthorn Crescent.
Of these homes, 20% of them will be a available as a mix of affordable rent, discount open market value and first homes.
A mixture of houses is being proposed, with homes ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom properties as well as 11 bungalows.
The application will also include public open space, ponds, trees, bird and bat boxes and Hedgehog Highways.
Richard Holland, Persimmon Teesside Land Director, said: “We are delighted to bring these plans for new homes in Stockton forward.
“With the need for new housing growing, we’re working hard to play our part in delivering new homes and look forward to working with the community and the council on these plans.
“This development has been designed with local homebuyers in mind, meaning there is something for everyone.”