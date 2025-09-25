Plans for 150 new homes in Stockton submitted by housebuilder

By Olivia Tobin
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Plans for 150 new homes in Stockton have been submitted to Stockton Council by Persimmon Homes.

The housebuilder has submitted an application to build the new properties on land east of Buckthorn Crescent.

Most Popular

Of these homes, 20% of them will be a available as a mix of affordable rent, discount open market value and first homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A mixture of houses is being proposed, with homes ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom properties as well as 11 bungalows.

An image of what the development could look likeplaceholder image
An image of what the development could look like

The application will also include public open space, ponds, trees, bird and bat boxes and Hedgehog Highways.

Richard Holland, Persimmon Teesside Land Director, said: “We are delighted to bring these plans for new homes in Stockton forward.

“With the need for new housing growing, we’re working hard to play our part in delivering new homes and look forward to working with the community and the council on these plans.

“This development has been designed with local homebuyers in mind, meaning there is something for everyone.”

Related topics:Persimmon Homes
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice