Plans for 16-bed HMO in Hartlepool's Church Street are approved

Plans have been approved for a new 16-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) despite concerns.

Proposals had been lodged with Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) to convert the first, second and third floors at 25-27 Church Street into living accommodation.

The application, submitted by a Mr A Sewell, stated the premises have been “vacant for a number of years and are in a poor condition throughout”.

The HMO will consist of 16 bedrooms, including six rooms intended for single occupancy and 10 for dual occupancy, each with private en-suite facilities, while communal kitchen facilities will be provided.

25-27 Church Street, in Hartlepool, are to become a 16-bed HMO. Photo credit: LDRS.

A report from HDC officers has confirmed the application has been approved – adding the HMO accommodation is “intended for general let”.

It said: “The proposed HMO is located in a sustainable location within the town centre and provides appropriate uses which will secure the viable refurbishment and reuse of the upper floors of the building.”

The existing entrance to 26 Church Street will be repurposed as a separate access door to the upper floor HMO as part of the development.

The approval comes despite Councillor Corinne Male, who represents the Burn Valley ward, which covers Church Street, raising concerns over the “creation of yet another large HMO within this small area of the town”.

She said: “There have been a large number of applications similar to this in the past year which is a very worrying development for this area.”

A planning and heritage statement in support of the proposals stated the HMO would enable “anyone from Hartlepool and the local area to live on Church Street.”

