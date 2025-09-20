Plans lodged for new HMO in Hartlepool town centre

Plans have been lodged for a new six-bedroomed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool town centre.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to transform the first and second floors of 127 York Road.

The application from The Fells Property Rentals would see the building have six individual bedrooms together with two communal kitchens and one shared sitting room.

The area is currently used as storage for the estate agents operating on the ground floor, which would remain in place under the latest proposals.

127 York Road, in Hartlepool, may be transformed into a six-bedroomed HMO. Pic Via Google Maps.

A planning statement argues the development is “sustainable” and would offer “significant benefits” while providing “attractive sized accommodation for six individuals seeking their own private bedroom and bathroom”.

It added all rooms would benefit from “natural daylight” and offer an “adequate level of privacy”.

Residents would access the accommodation from a separate existing door to the estate agents.

A decision is expected on the application in the near future.

