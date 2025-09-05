Plans have been lodged to build more than 300 new homes on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the development on land to the north of Brownhill Way, in Wynyard.

The site forms part of a larger previously approved outline application from Lichfields to provide up to 1,200 homes and associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure as part of the continued development on land north of the A689 in Wynyard.

The latest proposals from Taylor Wimpey and Wynyard Park seek final permission to build 335 of these properties.

An artist's impression of how some of the 335 new homes would look. Photo Via Taylor Wimpey And PRA Architecture.

They would include a mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom homes and detached, semi-detached and terraced homes along with a “large, linear public open space running centrally through the site”.

A design summary in support of the proposals outlines how the plans will create “an inclusive development for all, including large family homes and people downsizing” and be in keeping with nearby housing schemes.

It adds: “The scheme blends a variety of dwelling types with good permeability, strong links to public transport, safe and secure access to public open space and a good variety of built form.

“These elements will ensure the creation of a pleasant environment to live.”

Access to the site would be taken from Brownhill Way while the development would be “well connected to the surrounding area”.

The development “achieves a minimum of two parking spaces per dwelling” and offers “a clear and extensive pedestrian network”.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in November.