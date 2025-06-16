People are invited to a consultation event on proposals to build between 120 and 180 new homes.

Miller Homes says its proposed development could bring more than 400 jobs.

It says it is consulting on “proposals to create a sustainable addition to the Wolviston community” ahead of submitting a planning application to Stockton Borough Council.

Miller is planning to build two to five-bedroom homes, including some bungalows, affordable homes and open space, on land east of Wolviston Road.

A computer-generated image showing what one of the Miller Homes development options for Wolviston, for about 120 homes, might look like. Picture: Pod Newcastle Ltd.

It is putting forward three different options – one for about 120 homes, one for about 150 homes, and one for about 180 homes, with a new drainage pond, natural screening and “economic benefits to the local area”.

It says the development could support the employment of about 417 people and has the potential to generate £3.2m in tax and £241,500 in council tax revenue.

It promises pedestrian and cycle routes through the scheme, vehicular and pedestrian access from Wolviston Road, environmental enhancements, public green space and landscaping, keeping existing trees and hedgerows “where possible”.

Miller Homes says about the development: “The site is located east of Wolviston Road, and the council has previously identified it as both suitable and deliverable for development.”

The developer is hosting a consultation event at Wolviston Village Hall between 3.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday, June 17.

It says people are welcome to come along and see more detail of the proposals, with its team present to discuss it and answer queries.

A survey will launch following the event, with responses to be submitted by 5pm on Sunday, July 13.

Miller Homes added: “All comments received before the deadline will be carefully considered and will help shape the scheme before a planning application is submitted to Stockton Borough Council.”

It says it will consider feedback from the consultation and finalise the scheme in the summer, submit a planning application to the council in late summer to autumn, with a decision expected late 2025 to 2026. It has already completed early exploration and investigation, technical considerations and “initial masterplanning work”.

Further details are available at www.givemyview.com/landeastofwolvistonroad