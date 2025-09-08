Plans unveiled to convert empty Hartlepool offices into homes and businesses
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to bring the vacant terraced properties at 35-39 Miers Avenue back into use.
The application from RCD Construction sought to convert number 39 into a three-bedroom house while the other two ground-floor properties would be split into two units for retail or other commercial, business and service use.
The upper floors of 35 and 37 would be transformed into three flats.
A report from council planning officers confirms the application has been approved, ruling it “acceptable” and “appropriately located”.
A statement in support of the development argued it “will bring a more efficient use of the site”.
It added the properties previously hosted commercial units on the ground floor and flats above until the early 2000s when it was converted into one entire commercial office before falling vacant in recent years.
