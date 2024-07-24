Prestigious industry award won by Bellway site manager in Wynyard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high quality of the work delivered by the site manager at Bellway’s Regency Manor development in Wynyard has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Paul McLachlan, 62, from Darlington, won his 17th Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition and is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade. Ten per cent of the winners were Bellway site managers.

Paul was selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing him among an elite group within the industry.

As a Quality Award winner, Paul is automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

Paul McLachlan, award-winning site manager at Bellway’s Regency Manor, in Wynyard.

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Paul said: “I’m over the moon. It took hard work to achieve this win and it was very important for me and the lads on site.”

Paul has worked in the housebuilding industry for more than 40 years, spending six years with Bellway between 1992 and 1998 when he won the first of his many Pride in the Job awards. He rejoined the company in 2022.

He added: “Being recognised for building quality houses and providing a product we are proud of is a great feeling. The fact that I won my first award with Bellway in Wynyard, and here I am winning my 17th, is a full circle moment. Rejoining Bellway, I knew I would be working for a respected large housebuilder where quality is at the forefront of their work.”

Dan Ferguson, Construction Manager for Bellway Durham said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Regency Manor.

“I would like to congratulate Paul and every member of the fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Bellway is building 258 homes at Regency Manor, on land off Wynyard Road. The development features a mix of four and five-bedroom properties.