£11,000 could get you on the property ladder in Hartlepool
If you want to get on the property ladder, then this could be ideal home for you.
Saving for your first deposit on a house, or even finding a house cheap enough to buy, can be a struggle.
However, here is a property which will not break the bank in purchasing. But it might not be one for the novice DIY-er.
This two-bed terrace property on Oxford Road in Hartlepool is currently listed as an auction property, and set to go under the hammer at The Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham at 7.00pm on July 31.
With a guide price of only £11,000, this could be an ideal property for a first time buyer, or someone to add to their property portfolio.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The mid-terrace property comprises of an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, and bathroom to the ground floor, upstairs there are two bedrooms.
Other properties nearby have sold in the region of £63,000, so maybe this could be a money maker for you too.
The nearest school is St Cuthbert's RC Primary School, which is 0.2 miles away, and Eldon Grove Academy, which is around half a mile away. Both schools have an Ofsted rating of “good”. So this could be ideal for a young family who wants to get on the property ladder.
The property is currently advertised on Rightmove and their online mortgage calculator claims that the average repayment on a mortgage of only £11,000 is £52 per month.
There is an open viewing on the property on Saturday, July 20, between 11:20-11:50am.