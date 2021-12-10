£1.2m 'green' boost for scores of Hartlepool homes

The Government’s Sustainable Warmth competition is aimed at improving the energy efficiency of some of the least energy efficient homes – those rated between D and G on their Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs).

Hartlepool Borough Council is to receive £1.25m to upgrade the homes – with work including new external wall insulation, loft insulation, and the installation of heat pumps and solar panels.

It says these changes could save the average household £200 a year on their energy bills.

Insulation boost for 150 homes

The scheme will be available to households in receipt of some means tested benefits, or on a total household income of less than £30,000.

The council will be working with Hartlepower to promote the scheme and provide energy efficiency advice and guidance and the cash will pay for work at an estimated 150 homes in the area.

Cllr Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding which will enable us to target help at those who need it most in our borough.

“This funding will also help us to increase the number of homes in Hartlepool that are at or above Energy Performance Band C – making homes warmer, more comfortable and greener.”

Cllr Cameron Stokell, chairman of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “This funding is fantastic news for Hartlepool and I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the council officers who submitted our bid.

“Improving the energy efficiency of some of the poorest performing homes in our borough is clearly a good thing and making homes warmer and more comfortable is a significant step.”

Cllr Paddy Brown, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, added: “This is really important funding and anything we can do to help make homes across Hartlepool more energy efficient clearly plays into the work that is going on to reduce our carbon footprint.”