Residents’ joy as they move into new affordable homes in Hartlepool

Delighted Hartlepool residents have received the keys to their new homes in a multi-million pound scheme to provide affordable housing.

Due to demand for accessible dwellings in Hartlepool, land that was once a garden centre was put out for tender by the borough council in 2020, with North Star Housing successfully bidding for the site.

The first foundations were dug at Tanfield Road in April 2023, to build 17 two-bedroom bungalows, with two of them being fully wheelchair accessible. All of the new homes are let at an Affordable Rent which is lower than Market Rent.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Work was completed on July 5 this year at a total cost of £3,131,000, including a grant of £773,000 from Homes England, the Government’s Housing and Regeneration Agency.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Melanie Morley, declares the development open

Now, the homes – built to a high standard of space, storage, energy efficiency, along with off-street parking, and front and rear gardens – have been handed over.

One of the first residents, Frances Nash, who has had three hip operations, moved in on July 20, after being on the housing waiting list for two years. When presented with her keys by Deputy Mayor and Ward Councillor for Tanfield Rd, Councillor Melanie Morley, an emotional Mrs Nash said: “I am over the moon – this has changed my life.”

Councillor Morley said: “We are all aware of the national social care crisis and local affordable housing crisis, so this is a fantastic achievement to provide these affordable housing bungalows in Hartlepool.”

This is the second such bungalow scheme completed in Hartlepool this year by North Star, the other being a mixture of general needs and supported housing in Owton Manor.

The bungalows in Tanfield Road, Hartlepool

The project team comprised: contractors T. Manners & Sons Ltd; architect HMH Architects; structural engineer Billinghurst George & Partners; and RNJ Partnership LLP acting as Principal Designer, Employers’ Agent and Clerk of Works.

Simon Manners, Managing Director of T. Manners & Sons, said: "We've worked with North Star over a number of years, but this is the first housing development we've built for them, and we're delighted with the completion of the new homes.

"We’ve already had the great news, last week, of planning approval being granted for a further 22 much-needed, new affordable homes with North Star."

Speaking to the new residents, Angela Lockwood, North Star’s CEO said: “We care about what we do, and this is why we do this – for people like you.

The bungalows in Tanfield Road, Hartlepool

“To see this build is a privilege. We build to an amazing standard and I’m proud of all the staff who have made it happen. I want to thank all the consultants and contractors - we prefer using local organisations because that’s what we are.”

North Star chair, Anna Urbanowicz, said: “This a prime example of meeting the needs of both the adult social care crisis and affordable housing.

“It’s taken a lot of work from North Star and Hartlepool Borough Council to build within a brownfield site, but it shows what can be achieved, and makes going forward a bit easier.