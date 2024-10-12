Revealed: The 10 most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a house in 2024

The list is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-September 30.
Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The table below lists the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. Hylton Road - £575,000
A property in this street sold for £575,000 on February 21. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Cresswell Drive - £570,000
A property in this street sold for £570,000 on May 30. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Kingfisher Close - £520,000
A property in this street was sold for £520,000 on February 26. Photo: Frank Reid
4. St Bega's Glade - £515,000
A property in this street sold for £515,000 on January 18. Photo: Frank Reid
