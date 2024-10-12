Streets with some of the most expensive properties to be sold in Hartlepool in 2024 so far.Streets with some of the most expensive properties to be sold in Hartlepool in 2024 so far.
Revealed: The 10 most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a house in 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 08:31 BST
New figures have been released detailing the most expensive Hartlepool streets in which properties have been sold so far this year.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-September 30.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below lists the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property in this street sold for £575,000 on February 21.

1. Hylton Road - £575,000

A property in this street sold for £575,000 on February 21. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street sold for £570,000 on May 30.

2. Cresswell Drive - £570,000

A property in this street sold for £570,000 on May 30. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street was sold for £520,000 on February 26.

3. Kingfisher Close - £520,000

A property in this street was sold for £520,000 on February 26. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street sold for £515,000 on January 18.

4. St Bega's Glade - £515,000

A property in this street sold for £515,000 on January 18. Photo: Frank Reid

