These are Hartlepool’s most and least expensive streets over the last five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from Her Majesty's Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes across the Hartlepool area are.
It tracked data across the TS24, TS25, TS26 and TS27 postcodes – and only streets with more than three sales have been ranked.
Based on their data, we have rounded up the most expensive and then cheapest streets in Hartlepool. Let’s take a look at the five most expensive, and the five least expensive.
