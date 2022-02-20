These are Hartlepool’s most and least expensive streets over the last five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from Her Majesty's Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes across the Hartlepool area are.

It tracked data across the TS24, TS25, TS26 and TS27 postcodes – and only streets with more than three sales have been ranked.

Based on their data, we have rounded up the most expensive and then cheapest streets in Hartlepool. Let’s take a look at the five most expensive, and the five least expensive.

1. Park Avenue Park Avenue has been ranked the most expensive street in Hartlepool. Three properties sold for an average of £588,333. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Park Drive On Park Drive, three properties sold for an average of £570,833. It's ranked the second most expensive Hartlepool street. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Worset Lane Worset Lane saw four properties sell for an average of £563,750, making it the third most expensive street in Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Mayfair Gardens Sixteen properties on Mayfair Gardens sold for an average of £501,852. It's been ranked the fourth most expensive street in town. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales