The front of the house

See inside this stunning Dallas-style mansion on the market for £1.15million

Fancy living in the lap of luxury on Teesside? Then this stunning mansion is for you.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:30 pm

Complete with column-lined entrance, reminiscent of Dallas’ Southfork ranch, the five/six-bed family home is situated on the Wynyard estate. Less than three miles from the A19, it is a perfect choice for commuters.

The house is on the market with Bradley Hall’s Durham office at a guide price of £1,149,999. Pictures: Rightmove/Bradley Hall

1. Classical style

The entrance, complete with columns

2. Parking space

The triple garage

3. Inside out

The patio

4. Spacious grounds

The rear of the house

