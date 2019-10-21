See inside this stunning Dallas-style mansion on the market for £1.15million
Fancy living in the lap of luxury on Teesside? Then this stunning mansion is for you.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:10 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:30 pm
Complete with column-lined entrance, reminiscent of Dallas’ Southfork ranch, the five/six-bed family home is situated on the Wynyard estate. Less than three miles from the A19, it is a perfect choice for commuters.
The house is on the market with Bradley Hall’s Durham office at a guide price of £1,149,999. Pictures: Rightmove/Bradley Hall