The house was built in 1874 by Edward Backhouse. Photo: Rightmove

See inside the 1874 four-storey home on Hartlepool's Headland with beautiful sea views

This house offers uninterrupted sea views and has unique history.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:07 pm

Located on Hartlepool’s historic Headland, the six-bedroomed coastal house boasts a music room and has preserved many of its original Victorian features.

The house was built in 1874 by Edward Backhouse for his son James, who went on to marry Mary Barclay, bringing together two of the nation's most significant banking families of the time.

The property is currently on the market for £380,000. Let’s take a look inside.

1. Stunning location

The home is situated right on the coast.

2. Victorian features in the hallway

The entrance hall is full of character.

3. Impressive lounge

Apart from spectacular sea views, the lounge also offers large marble fireplace with gas fire.

4. Dining with a view

The large dining room has kept its original Victorian features.

