See inside the 1874 four-storey home on Hartlepool's Headland with beautiful sea views
This house offers uninterrupted sea views and has unique history.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:07 pm
Located on Hartlepool’s historic Headland, the six-bedroomed coastal house boasts a music room and has preserved many of its original Victorian features.
The house was built in 1874 by Edward Backhouse for his son James, who went on to marry Mary Barclay, bringing together two of the nation's most significant banking families of the time.
The property is currently on the market for £380,000. Let’s take a look inside.
