See inside the £1.3m Hartlepool home built in 1903 with its own swimming pool
The Edwardian property impresses with its period features and modern decor.
The refurbished five-bed home is located in the Grove, Hartlepool, and boasts large ceilings as well as beautiful fireplaces. Complete with an indoor swimming pool and a garden, the house also benefits from excellent road links to Wearside and Teesside.
Have a look inside this stunning home, currently on the market with Collier Estates for £1.3m.
