News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The property is on the market for more than £1m. Picture: Rightmove.

See inside the £1.3m Hartlepool home built in 1903 with its own swimming pool

The Edwardian property impresses with its period features and modern decor.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 1:53pm

The refurbished five-bed home is located in the Grove, Hartlepool, and boasts large ceilings as well as beautiful fireplaces. Complete with an indoor swimming pool and a garden, the house also benefits from excellent road links to Wearside and Teesside.

Have a look inside this stunning home, currently on the market with Collier Estates for £1.3m.

1. What a view

Vehicle owners will benefit from the double garage at the home. Picture: Rightmove.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall is spacious and welcoming. Picture: Rightmove.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Large family room

The family room has underfloor heating and stunning decor. Picture: Rightmove.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Stylish study

The study boasts Edwardian furniture and a Chesney fireplace. Picture: Rightmove.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEdwardianTeesside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3