See inside the three-storey Hartlepool home with original period features priced £355,000
The five bed family home blends original period features and modern decor.
Spread across three floors, the semi-detached property in Clifton Avenue boasts a spacious rear garden and two separate reception rooms.
The house has recently undergone major improvements and offers plenty of storage space, while vehicle owners will benefit from a garage.
Have a look inside this stunning home, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £355,000.
