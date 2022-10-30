News you can trust since 1877
The home benefits from two reception rooms and a garden./Photo: Rightmove

See inside the three-storey Hartlepool home with original period features priced £355,000

The five bed family home blends original period features and modern decor.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago

Spread across three floors, the semi-detached property in Clifton Avenue boasts a spacious rear garden and two separate reception rooms.

The house has recently undergone major improvements and offers plenty of storage space, while vehicle owners will benefit from a garage.

Have a look inside this stunning home, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £355,000.

1. Home with character

The property has kept its original period features.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Welcoming entrance

The entrance hall boasts an under stairs storage cabinet.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Cisy reception room

The front reception room has a bay window and a cosy fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Stunning French doors

The rear reception room boasts a fireplace and French doors leading to the garden.

Photo: Rightmove

Hartlepool
