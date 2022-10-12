News you can trust since 1877
The home has impressive decor./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this beautiful home on Hartlepool's Headland with impressive decor and stunning views

The Hartlepool home has remarkable decor and overlooks the seafront and the promenade.

By Pamela Bilalova
5 minutes ago

Located in Henry Smith Terrace, on Hartlepool’s Headland, the five-bedroomed home offers three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Complete with a front and rear garden, the semi-detached house has beautiful decor and boasts plenty of original features.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Dowen for £440,000.

1. Home with a character

The home has kept many of its original features.

2. Sitting room

The sitting room is complete with period feature fireplace.

3. Welcoming entrance hall

The hall makes for an impressive entrance.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of appliances and has amazing sea views.

