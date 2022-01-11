The home is located at the head of a quiet cul-de-sac and has a private feel. /Photo: Rightomove

See inside this detached bungalow near Hartlepool with extensive gardens

The spacious home is surrounded by large gardens.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:55 pm

The four-bedroomed property is situated in Ashfield Close, in Greatham, and boasts a double garage.

The house has garden on four sides and features a pond and a waterfall.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £450,000.

1. Stunning gardens

The home is surrounded by large gardens.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Hallway

The hallway leads to spacious rooms.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Living room

The double aspect living room is full of light.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Kitchen

The l-shaped kitchen has a large central island and granite work surfaces.

Photo: Rightmove

