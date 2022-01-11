See inside this detached bungalow near Hartlepool with extensive gardens

The four-bedroomed property is situated in Ashfield Close, in Greatham, and boasts a double garage.
The house has garden on four sides and features a pond and a waterfall.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £450,000.
1. Stunning gardens
The home is surrounded by large gardens.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Hallway
The hallway leads to spacious rooms.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Living room
The double aspect living room is full of light.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
The l-shaped kitchen has a large central island and granite work surfaces.
Photo: Rightmove