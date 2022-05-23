Located in Dalton Piercy, the 4,000sq ft home is said to date back to the 1700s and boasts five double bedrooms.
Its original features include 12ft high ceilings, open fires, ornate coving and stone floors, while secluded private gardens complete the home.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Elite Estates and Lettings for £849,950.
1. Spacious home
The home occupies over 4,000sgft.
Photo: Elite/Rightmove
2. Stylish drawing room
The drawing room enjoys beautiful views and an open fire.
Photo: Elite/Rightmove
3. Formal dining room
The dining room provides the perfect space for entertaining guests.
Photo: Elite/Rightmove
4. Large kitchen
The kitchen benefits from a stone floor and a range of wall and base cabinets.
Photo: Elite/Rightmove