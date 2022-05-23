The home dates back to the 18th century./Photo: Elite/Rightmove

See inside this five-bed 1700s country home on the edge of Hartlepool priced £849,950

The charming home has beautiful original features and fabulous gardens.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:07 pm

Located in Dalton Piercy, the 4,000sq ft home is said to date back to the 1700s and boasts five double bedrooms.

Its original features include 12ft high ceilings, open fires, ornate coving and stone floors, while secluded private gardens complete the home.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Elite Estates and Lettings for £849,950.

1. Spacious home

The home occupies over 4,000sgft.

Photo: Elite/Rightmove

2. Stylish drawing room

The drawing room enjoys beautiful views and an open fire.

Photo: Elite/Rightmove

3. Formal dining room

The dining room provides the perfect space for entertaining guests.

Photo: Elite/Rightmove

4. Large kitchen

The kitchen benefits from a stone floor and a range of wall and base cabinets.

Photo: Elite/Rightmove

Hartlepool
