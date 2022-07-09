See inside this four-bed bungalow in Hartlepool with its own gym and home office

Situated in Elwick Road, the detached bungalow has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a garage and long driveway.
The home also offers a gym and a fitted kitchen.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with igomove for £420,000.
1. Convenient location
The home is close to High Tunstall school and West Park primary school, as well as Ward Jackson Park.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Fabulous entrance hall
The spacious entrance hall has stylish decor.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Decor details
The beautiful decor in the entrance hall.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Bright lounge
The twin side elevation windows are flooding the lounge with natural light.
Photo: Rightmove