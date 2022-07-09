The spacious home boasts stylish decor./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bed bungalow in Hartlepool with its own gym and home office

The stunning home is close to Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park and boasts a large garden.

By Pamela Bilalova
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 4:45 am

Situated in Elwick Road, the detached bungalow has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a garage and long driveway.

The home also offers a gym and a fitted kitchen.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with igomove for £420,000.

1. Convenient location

The home is close to High Tunstall school and West Park primary school, as well as Ward Jackson Park.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Fabulous entrance hall

The spacious entrance hall has stylish decor.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Decor details

The beautiful decor in the entrance hall.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bright lounge

The twin side elevation windows are flooding the lounge with natural light.

Photo: Rightmove

HartlepoolElwick Road
