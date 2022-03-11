The home boasts stunning views and modern decor./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bed detached Hartlepool home with impressive countryside views

This detached house at Tunstall Farm, in Hartlepool’s West Park area, offers well stocked gardens and beautiful countryside views.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:45 pm

The home, in Niven Close, boasts luxury upgrades throughout and is located close to schools and pleasant walks.

Car owners will benefit from a large sweeping driveway and double garage.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Dowen for £360,000.

1. Spacious home

The house is surrounded by the beautiful countryside walks.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Cosy house

The feature fire in the lounge is the focal point of the home.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Modern dining area

The dining area boasts impressive decor.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Large kitchen

The spacious kitchen benefits from an integrated fridge an freezer, as well as an electric oven.

Photo: Rightmove

