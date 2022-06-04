See inside this four-bed home in Hartlepool with a dressing area and impressive garden

Located in Applewood Close, Clavering, the detached house features a stunning conservatory and two bathrooms.
Meanwhile, vehicle owners are set to benefit from a garage and off street parking.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Robinsons for £275,000.
1. Modern home
The home features a garage and off street parking.
2. Inviting entrance hall
The spacious hall offers a useful under stairs storage cupboard.
3. Pleasant lounge
The lounge boasts a fire surround with an inset gas fire.
4. Dining area
The dining room has easy access to the conservatory.
