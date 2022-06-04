The property has stunning decor./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bed home in Hartlepool with a dressing area and impressive garden

This modern property impresses with its landscaped garden.

By Pamela Bilalova
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:55 am

Located in Applewood Close, Clavering, the detached house features a stunning conservatory and two bathrooms.

Meanwhile, vehicle owners are set to benefit from a garage and off street parking.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Robinsons for £275,000.

1. Modern home

The home features a garage and off street parking.

2. Inviting entrance hall

The spacious hall offers a useful under stairs storage cupboard.

3. Pleasant lounge

The lounge boasts a fire surround with an inset gas fire.

4. Dining area

The dining room has easy access to the conservatory.

