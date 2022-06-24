See inside this four-bed home in Hartlepool with impressive decor and on market for £220,000

Situated in Clarkson Court, the home boasts two reception rooms and a driveway.
Benefiting from attractive decor, the house is complete with a spacious garden and handy utility room.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £220,000.
1. Detached house
The home boasts a garage and a driveway.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Inviting entrance hall
The entrance hall has a handy storage cupboard.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Bright lounge
The lounge is full of light and has easy access to the rear garden.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
The dining room of the home.
Photo: Rightmove