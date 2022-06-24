The home impresses with its decor./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bed home in Hartlepool with impressive decor and on market for £220,000

The detached property offers a range of modern features.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 24th June 2022, 4:45 am

Situated in Clarkson Court, the home boasts two reception rooms and a driveway.

Benefiting from attractive decor, the house is complete with a spacious garden and handy utility room.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £220,000.

1. Detached house

The home boasts a garage and a driveway.

2. Inviting entrance hall

The entrance hall has a handy storage cupboard.

3. Bright lounge

The lounge is full of light and has easy access to the rear garden.

4. Dining room

The dining room of the home.

