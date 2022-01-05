The house has four bedrooms and two reception rooms./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bed home in the Headland conservation area with stunning sea views

The spacious home impresses with its views and decor.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:30 pm

Situated on South Crescent within the Headland Conservation area, the home boasts beautiful sea views and benefits from two reception rooms.

The three-storey house has been restored, blending its original character features with impressive decor.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £285,000.

1. Three storey home

The spacious home has four bedrooms and two reception rooms.



2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall has handy understairs storage cupboard.



3. Cosy lounge

The front reception room has a feature fireplace and offers stunning views of the sea.



4. Dining room

The rear reception room has been tastefully decorated.



