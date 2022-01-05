See inside this four-bed home in the Headland conservation area with stunning sea views

Situated on South Crescent within the Headland Conservation area, the home boasts beautiful sea views and benefits from two reception rooms.
The three-storey house has been restored, blending its original character features with impressive decor.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £285,000.
1. Three storey home
The spacious home has four bedrooms and two reception rooms.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
The entrance hall has handy understairs storage cupboard.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Cosy lounge
The front reception room has a feature fireplace and offers stunning views of the sea.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
The rear reception room has been tastefully decorated.
Photo: Rightmove