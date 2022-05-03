The four-bedroom property with heritage from the 18th Century is believed to have held a key role within the area.
Boasting three bathrooms and a large conservatory, the home also offers beautiful rear garden with a pond and a fountain.
Take a look inside this house, currently on the market with Collier Estates for £475,000.
1. Semi-detached home
The home enjoys off street parking and a two car Tandem Garage.
2. Large reception room
The reception room boasts a feature fireplace.
3. Bright kitchen
The kitchen blends modern and period features and has multiple appliances.
4. Impressive views
The built-in window in the reception room offers a good view of the garden.
