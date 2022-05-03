The home blends modern and period features./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bed period farmhouse in Hartlepool with ‘1700s heritage’

This stunning period home in Elwick is full of charm and character.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 4:38 pm

The four-bedroom property with heritage from the 18th Century is believed to have held a key role within the area.

Boasting three bathrooms and a large conservatory, the home also offers beautiful rear garden with a pond and a fountain.

Take a look inside this house, currently on the market with Collier Estates for £475,000.

1. Semi-detached home

The home enjoys off street parking and a two car Tandem Garage.

2. Large reception room

The reception room boasts a feature fireplace.

3. Bright kitchen

The kitchen blends modern and period features and has multiple appliances.

4. Impressive views

The built-in window in the reception room offers a good view of the garden.

