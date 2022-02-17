The four bedroom detached house is situated in Honeysuckle Close and benefits from a family bathroom as well as two en suites.
The cosy home also features a garage and a double driveway.
Have a look inside this stylish property, currently on the market with igomove for £305,000.
1. Spacious home
The house has been extended.
2. Welcoming entrance hall
The entrance hall of the home.
3. Cosy lounge
The feature fireplace makes the lounge ideal for the winter evenings.
4. Open plan living
The open plan space includes a kitchen, a family room and a dining room.
