The home is currently on the market. /Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool home with beautiful garden and a snug

This stylish home has been significantly extended.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:23 pm

The four bedroom detached house is situated in Honeysuckle Close and benefits from a family bathroom as well as two en suites.

The cosy home also features a garage and a double driveway.

Have a look inside this stylish property, currently on the market with igomove for £305,000.

1. Spacious home

The house has been extended.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Welcoming entrance hall

The entrance hall of the home.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Cosy lounge

The feature fireplace makes the lounge ideal for the winter evenings.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Open plan living

The open plan space includes a kitchen, a family room and a dining room.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3