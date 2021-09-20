See inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool home on the market for £565,000

The property in Egerton Road, which has four double bedrooms, features underfloor heating and solid oak doors throughout.
The home benefits from having an office space and a garage, as well as ample off street parking.
Have a look inside this beautiful home, currently on the market for £565,000.
1. Spacious home
The home has a large garden and four double bedrooms.
2. Impressive entrance hall
The entrance hall has solid oak staircase and ceiling fitted spot lighting.
3. Open plan family room
The fabulous family room overlooks the sunny garden.
4. Modern kitchen
The kitchen offers a range of units, including an integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher and twin eye level electric ovens.
