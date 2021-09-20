The four bedroom home is currently on the market.

See inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool home on the market for £565,000

The house boasts a sunny south facing garden and solar panels.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:44 pm

The property in Egerton Road, which has four double bedrooms, features underfloor heating and solid oak doors throughout.

The home benefits from having an office space and a garage, as well as ample off street parking.

Have a look inside this beautiful home, currently on the market for £565,000.

1. Spacious home

The home has a large garden and four double bedrooms.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Impressive entrance hall

The entrance hall has solid oak staircase and ceiling fitted spot lighting.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Open plan family room

The fabulous family room overlooks the sunny garden.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen offers a range of units, including an integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher and twin eye level electric ovens.

Photo: Rightmove

