See inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool home with a hot tub area and a sun room

Situated in Egerton Road, the detached house offers four double bedrooms and several reception rooms.
Prospective home owners are also set to benefit from a large south facing garden and a driveway fitting up to six cars.
Have a look inside this impressive home, currently on the market with igomove for £575,000.
1. Great location
The home is close to Ward Jackson Park.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Cosy lounge
The feature dual fuel cast stove with brick surround makes the lounge particularly cosy.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Sun room
The spacious sun room provides plenty of space to relax or entertain guests.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Bright dining room
The dining room is full of light.
Photo: Rightmove