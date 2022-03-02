The house features four double bedrooms./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool home with a hot tub area and a sun room

This home boasts an excellent location.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 6:09 pm

Situated in Egerton Road, the detached house offers four double bedrooms and several reception rooms.

Prospective home owners are also set to benefit from a large south facing garden and a driveway fitting up to six cars.

Have a look inside this impressive home, currently on the market with igomove for £575,000.

1. Great location

The home is close to Ward Jackson Park.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Cosy lounge

The feature dual fuel cast stove with brick surround makes the lounge particularly cosy.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Sun room

The spacious sun room provides plenty of space to relax or entertain guests.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bright dining room

The dining room is full of light.

Photo: Rightmove

