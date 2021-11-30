The countryside home boasts spacious rooms and beautiful views./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this Hartlepool home with stunning views of reservoir

This four-bedroomed house has beautiful views and a large garden.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:30 pm

Located in Elwick, the home is reached through an open farmland, which was once owned by Lord Londonderry.

Apart from impressive views of Crookfoots Reservoir, the house also offers four reception rooms.

See inside this impressive house, currently on the market for £500,000.

1. Modern house

The home is accessed via a private gated entrance.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Cosy lounge

The spacious lounge is full of light.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Log burner

The recently installed log burner adds an extra cosy touch to the lounge.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Snug

The snug leads to the conservatory.

Photo: Rightmove

