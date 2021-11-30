See inside this Hartlepool home with stunning views of reservoir

Located in Elwick, the home is reached through an open farmland, which was once owned by Lord Londonderry.
Apart from impressive views of Crookfoots Reservoir, the house also offers four reception rooms.
See inside this impressive house, currently on the market for £500,000.
1. Modern house
The home is accessed via a private gated entrance.
2. Cosy lounge
The spacious lounge is full of light.
3. Log burner
The recently installed log burner adds an extra cosy touch to the lounge.
4. Snug
The snug leads to the conservatory.
