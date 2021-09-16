The home is currently on the market for £625,000.

See inside this £625,000 four-bedroomed Hartlepool home located within a park conservation area

This Hartlepool home features beautiful gardens and a double garage.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 5:30 pm

Located within the park conservation area adjacent to Ward Jackson Park’s south east entrance, the house boasts zone controlled central heating and secure alarm system.

Benefiting from a double garage, the property is situated on a generous plot, believed to cover almost a third of an acre.

Take a look inside this impressive home, currently on the market for £625,000.

1. Spacious home

The home has undergone extensive refurbishment and upgrading.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Formal lounge

The stunning lounge benefits from a large bay window and inset log burner fire.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Lush gardens

Externally the home has beautiful side and front gardens.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Stylish kitchen

The kitchen boasts a quality range of style units to base and wall level.

Photo: Rightmove

