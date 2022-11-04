See inside this seven-bed Victorian home in Hartlepool with stunning decor and a cellar
This home boasts beautiful decor and a convenient location.
The terraced house, located in Park Avenue, Hartlepool, has views of Ward Jackson Park and a large front garden.
Complete with a cellar and large bedrooms, the home also benefits from impressive reception rooms and has kept its original period features.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Collier Estates for £475,000.
