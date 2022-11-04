News you can trust since 1877
The stunning home has kept its original period features./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this seven-bed Victorian home in Hartlepool with stunning decor and a cellar

This home boasts beautiful decor and a convenient location.

By Pamela Bilalova
5 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 6:18pm

The terraced house, located in Park Avenue, Hartlepool, has views of Ward Jackson Park and a large front garden.

Complete with a cellar and large bedrooms, the home also benefits from impressive reception rooms and has kept its original period features.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Collier Estates for £475,000.

1. Beautiful home

The house is situated in one of Hartlepool's most sought-after postcodes.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Welcoming entrance hall

The welcoming entrance hall offers ample space for cloaks.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Large front garden

The front garden has mature hedging, shrubs and trees.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Breath-taking formal living room

The spacious living room is flooded with light and has a cosy fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

