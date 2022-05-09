The Victorian home has many original features.

See inside this seven bed Victorian home in Hartlepool’s Park Road with three reception rooms

This semi-detached property is full of original features.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:59 pm

The Victorian home in Park Road boasts an attached garage and a beautiful rear garden.

The house has kept its original character, with stained glass windows and original fire surrounds.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Robinsons for £355,999.

1. Victorian home

The Victorian residence offers an attached parking as well as off street parking.

2. Bright lounge

The family lounge is full of natural light.

3. Dining room

The spacious dining room is ideal for entertaining guests.

4. Reception room

The second reception room features original solid marble fire surround.

