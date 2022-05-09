See inside this seven bed Victorian home in Hartlepool’s Park Road with three reception rooms

The Victorian home in Park Road boasts an attached garage and a beautiful rear garden.
The house has kept its original character, with stained glass windows and original fire surrounds.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Robinsons for £355,999.
1. Victorian home
The Victorian residence offers an attached parking as well as off street parking.
2. Bright lounge
The family lounge is full of natural light.
3. Dining room
The spacious dining room is ideal for entertaining guests.
4. Reception room
The second reception room features original solid marble fire surround.
