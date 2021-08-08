The spacious home takes up three floors.

See inside this three-storey house in Seaton Carew, with stunning sea views

The town house has plenty of character.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:55 am

Located in the Cliff in Seaton Carew, the six bedroom property has kept many of its original features.

Decorated throughout, the home also boasts a detached double garage – as well as surround sound speakers to the ceiling in one of the bathrooms.

The three storey house offers wonderful sea views and has a spacious rear garden.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £475,000.

1. Entrance hall

The entrance hall has original wood panelling and understair storage.

2. Cosy dining room

The feature fireplace in the dining room makes the space especially cosy.

3. Lounge

The original cast iron fireplace and wood panelling add extra character to the lounge.

4. Fitted kitchen

The kitchen has been fitted with a range of appliances, including wine cooler, dryer and dishwasher.

Seaton Carew
