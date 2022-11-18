See inside ‘very quirky’ four-bed Hartlepool home with period features priced £375,000
The charming home is full of original features and has a cottage style garden.
The Old Holme Farm is situated in Hart Village with Hartlepool Golf Club and the Durham Coast National Nature Reserve on its doorstep.
The semi-detached property has been described as “very quirky” and benefits from a good size garage and utility area.
Have a look inside this family home, currently on the market with Dowen for £375,000.
