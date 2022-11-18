News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The unique home is situated in Hart./Photo: Rightmove

See inside ‘very quirky’ four-bed Hartlepool home with period features priced £375,000

The charming home is full of original features and has a cottage style garden.

By Pamela Bilalova
37 minutes ago

The Old Holme Farm is situated in Hart Village with Hartlepool Golf Club and the Durham Coast National Nature Reserve on its doorstep.

The semi-detached property has been described as “very quirky” and benefits from a good size garage and utility area.

Have a look inside this family home, currently on the market with Dowen for £375,000.

1. Unique home

The home has plenty of character.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Formal dining room

The formal dining room has two Sash Georgian windows to the front and solid wood flooring.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Stunning decor details

The lounge has some impressive decor.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. farm lounge 2.jpeg

The period style fireplace is one of the highlights of the lounge.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hartlepool