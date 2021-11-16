Show homes open at new housing development

Bellway Durham has unveiled the Scrivener and Sawyer show homes at Wellfield Rise, Wingate, providing buyers with the first opportunity to visit the development.

The firm is building 250 new homes at the 46-acre site, off Wellfield Road, with 20 acres to be provided as green open space.

Sales manager Hayley Teasdale said: “The first 90 homes were released for sale earlier this year, so we are delighted to have been able to welcome buyers to Wellfield Rise for the first time.

An artist's impression of Wellfield Rise

“We are seeing high levels of interest in this attractive development and the show homes are excellent examples of what Bellway is delivering in Wingate.”

Wellfield Rise was launched online in April with homes being sold from the Hurworth Gardens development in Hurworth-on-Tees.

Hayley said: “Among the first selection of new homes at Wellfield Rise are seven properties available at a discounted market rate to local people who meet specific criteria. A further six homes are being provided as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership.

“This will ensure that there is a home for a range of budgets and lifestyles.”

Wellfield Rise features a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed homes in a range of detached, semi-detached and terraced styles.