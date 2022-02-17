Storm Eunice: here are 5 tips to help storm-proof your home

A double helping of severe weather is forcing homeowners to consider how best to insulate their properties against damage.

Storm Eunice is expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday.

Hot on the heels of Storm Dudley, which meant high winds for many in the UK late on Wednesday and into Thursday, this latest disturbance could put homes at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at Buildworld have shared five tips to help homeowners storm-proof their property, ahead of storm Eunice landing.

“With the UK facing further disruption as a result of both storm Dudley and Eunice, it’s important we do all we can to protect our homes and minimise the chances of any potential damage being caused," said Huz Member, director at Buildworld.

“In some cases, it’s inevitable that damage will be caused no matter how hard we try to prevent it, but there are a number of steps we can take to put ourselves in the best position possible, such as securing any outdoor possessions, moving your car to a more open space and checking the condition of your roof.”

“Storms cost the UK millions of pounds each year in damage and even though home insurance is in place to help take away some of the financial burden, it’s still a worry that plays on the minds of homeowners across the country.

"If your property does fall victim to a storm, then it’s important to contact your home insurance provider as they can explain the steps you can take in order to get any repair work carried out in the fastest time possible.”

“With several days of strong winds ahead, we wanted to share these useful tips to help homeowners prepare as much as possible for the current storms in the UK, as well as future ones.”

5 tips to help storm-proof your home

1 Secure any possessions outside of the property

Objects such as trampolines and garden furniture often get swept away by strong winds during a storm and have the ability to cause serious damage to buildings and people.

Where possible move objects like these into garages and sheds or use ropes and heavy objects to weigh them down.

2 Check your gutters regularly

Gutters are often forgotten about and can soon be built up with dirt and other debris.

When heavy rain sets in, the gutters help the water travel to drains but if the gutters are blocked, the water can overflow and cause damage to the inside of your property, causing leaks and interior wall damage.

3 Move your vehicle to an open space

Cars and other vehicles often fall victim to adverse weather, especially when strong winds rip down trees.

If your car is usually parked by a tree or another large object, then it’s best to move the vehicle to an open area, such as the pavement or nearby car park.

This will reduce the chances of any potential damage caused by falling objects.

4 Close gates and external pathways

Strong winds can often cause garden gates to fly open and if they’re made from a more fragile material such as wood, then it’s highly likely damage will be caused.

Make sure all gates are shut and pathways are closed off, as this will help protect not only the gate, but any possessions protected by it.

5 Protect your roof

During a storm a roof is one of the most common areas of the home to be damaged and one of the most costly to repair.

Ahead of a storm arriving, check the condition of your roof and remove any loose tiles and have any existing damage replaced as soon as possible, as this can prevent more severe disruption being caused.