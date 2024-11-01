This home, in Albion Terrace, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £320,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Headland terrace house
This terrace house on the Headland has seven bedrooms and one bathroom. Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
This home has a beautiful lounge featuring a large bay window to the front and a feature fireplace with an inset coal effect fire. Photo: Rightmove
3. Sitting room
This home has a sitting room in one of its large basement rooms featuring a cast log burner, recessed spotlights and a bay window to the front. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This modern kitchen is large in size and boasts a petite kitchen breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove