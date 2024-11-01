Could you see yourself living in this seven-bed terraced house with stunning sea views?placeholder image
Could you see yourself living in this seven-bed terraced house with stunning sea views?

Take a look inside this 7-bed Hartlepool home with stunning sea views

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
This Hartlepool terrace house has seven bedrooms, one bathroom and a home office, as well as stunning sea views over the Headland.

This home, in Albion Terrace, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £320,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This terrace house on the Headland has seven bedrooms and one bathroom.

1. Headland terrace house

This terrace house on the Headland has seven bedrooms and one bathroom. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a beautiful lounge featuring a large bay window to the front and a feature fireplace with an inset coal effect fire.

2. Lounge

This home has a beautiful lounge featuring a large bay window to the front and a feature fireplace with an inset coal effect fire. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a sitting room in one of its large basement rooms featuring a cast log burner, recessed spotlights and a bay window to the front.

3. Sitting room

This home has a sitting room in one of its large basement rooms featuring a cast log burner, recessed spotlights and a bay window to the front. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This modern kitchen is large in size and boasts a petite kitchen breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

This modern kitchen is large in size and boasts a petite kitchen breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice