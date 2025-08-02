It is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Park Square
This terraced house has eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and space for an annexe. Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
To the front of this home is a cosy lounge with a large bay window and period fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
3. Reception room
This home has a second reception room to the back of the property with French doors opening out into the back garden. This room also has a period fireplace with tiled stand. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This large and modern kitchen is the perfect place for entertaining family and friends, and has French doors that open out onto the back patio - a great place for alfresco dining. Photo: Rightmove
