Take a look inside this eight-bed Hartlepool terrace house on the market for just £375,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 20:16 BST
It is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This terraced house has eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and space for an annexe.

1. Park Square

This terraced house has eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and space for an annexe. Photo: Rightmove

To the front of this home is a cosy lounge with a large bay window and period fireplace.

2. Lounge

To the front of this home is a cosy lounge with a large bay window and period fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a second reception room to the back of the property with French doors opening out into the back garden. This room also has a period fireplace with tiled stand.

3. Reception room

This home has a second reception room to the back of the property with French doors opening out into the back garden. This room also has a period fireplace with tiled stand. Photo: Rightmove

This large and modern kitchen is the perfect place for entertaining family and friends, and has French doors that open out onto the back patio - a great place for alfresco dining.

4. Kitchen

This large and modern kitchen is the perfect place for entertaining family and friends, and has French doors that open out onto the back patio - a great place for alfresco dining. Photo: Rightmove

